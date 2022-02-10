Chris Wilder responds to Leeds and West Ham interest in Middlesbrough player

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has backed Leeds United and West Ham United target Dael Fry to handle the growing Premier League interest in him and hailed him for his “excellent performance” in the 2-2 draw with QPR last night.

Sources have exclusively informed Football League World that a host of top flight clubs are keen on Fry, including Brentford, Brighton, Burnley, Leeds, Southampton, West Ham, and Wolves.

For the time being at least, he remains a key figure in Wilder’s side and was central to them earning a hard-fought point against promotion rivals in west London last night.

The 24-year-old dealt with Lyndon Dykes well all evening – winning six of his nine aerial duels, making five clearances, and three interceptions (Sofascore) – as well as bagging just his second professional goal.

Speaking after the game, Wilder was pressed on the latest Premier League interest in Fry and backed him handle it as it continues to grow.

He said: “Issy Jones has been here a few years now, Tav and Dael Fry through the academy. The academy has always produced really good players so it’s important that we carry on doing that.

“There is always going to be speculation when you put in really good performances so that’s up to those boys and they can handle that.

“They’ve got the mentality to handle that, which Dael has. He’s been outstanding since I’ve come in.

“He’s a talented footballer, he’s composed, he’s a good player but he’ll do that, what he needed to do tonight. If he needs to stick his head on it, he’ll stick his head on it.

“If it’s old school, it’s old school but for me, it’s right school. If you’re a defender, keep the ball out of the back of the net and he did. I thought he was another one who gave an excellent performance.”

Fry’s current contract runs until 2023 (Transfermarkt) meaning that Boro may have a decision to make if they’re not able to secure promotion and significant offers are made in the summer.

The Verdict

Performances like last night against the R’s illustrate why there is so much Premier League interest in Fry.

We know the 24-year-old is comfortable on the ball but against one of the division’s more physical strikers, the centre-back was happy to get involved in a physical battle last night and handled himself well.

It doesn’t seem as though Wilder is concerned about the fresh interest in the defender ahead of the summer window as he clearly trusts him to remain focus on Boro’s promotion push.

Should they fail in that, then we can expect to see their resolve tested concerning Fry’s future when the transfer window opens.

