Chris Wilder responds after he is linked with Middlesbrough exit

Chris Wilder refused to be drawn on speculation linking him with the Burnley job, as he insisted his only focus is Middlesbrough’s game against Huddersfield on Easter Monday.

The 54-year-old was somewhat surprisingly installed as the early favourite to succeed Sean Dyche at Turf Moor after the Premier League strugglers made the shocking call to sack their long-serving boss.

Wilder was questioned on whether he would be interested in the role after Boro’s 0-0 draw with Bournemouth yesterday, and he gave his response to Teesside Live.

“I’ve not looked at it. Sean is a pal of mine. I think he’ll understand it in terms of how the industry is and there has obviously been a decision made. I’m not going to come out with anything in terms of this, that or the other. My head is down and I’m thinking, ‘onto Monday’.

“What I will say is that I think, without giving an opinion on the decision, he has done an incredible job there and I think it goes completely under the radar the job he does in terms of what goes on and the challenges he’s had at that football club.”

The verdict

Some Boro fans would maybe have hoped that Wilder would have given a more emphatic answer here, as he didn’t really say that there’s nothing in it, which would be a concern.

However, you can understand that he just wants to focus on Boro’s promotion bid, with the game against the Terriers on Easter Monday a huge one for the football club.

Either way, you wouldn’t expect anything to happen this season, but it could be something to watch in the summer when the boss may have a decision to make, but a lot can change between now and then.

