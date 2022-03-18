Chris Wilder reiterates his main ambition at Middlesbrough ahead of Chelsea cup tie

Chris Wilder has got a taste for Premier League football before and a flavour of that has come back in preparing to host Chelsea in the FA Cup this weekend.

Wilder took Sheffield United to a ninth placed finish in the top-flight and looks to be laying the foundations to do the same with Middlesbrough in the near future.

Boro were relegated from the Premier League with just 28 points in 2016/17 but are looking more dangerous than ever in their fifth season since falling back to the Championship.

Wilder reiterated his desire to achieve promotion with Boro when he spoke to TeessideLive.

He said: “It’s a special division and that’s why everyone is trying their hardest to get into it.

“Whether it’s financially, or working away in other ways, everybody is desperate to get into it and we are the same.

“We understand that, and it’s a challenge.

“But there is certainly no other place for me in European football than the Premier League.

“I know I’ve not had experiences of other countries, but it is so attractive to everybody and that’s why the majority of the world’s best players and managers come here and are excited about and want to be part of it.

“We’re no different to anybody in this division with that desire, but I think everyone appreciates because of that, it’s an incredibly difficult task to get into the Premier League.

“But, there are so many clubs that have been, and will want to get back to the Premier League and that’s why it is so competitive.”

Boro will be full of confidence in taking on the Blues having already conquered Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in this season’s competition.

The Verdict

The ambition from the manager has been matched off the pitch even before Wilder arrived in the dugout, Boro do look on their way to a top-flight return, it could be described as a matter of when not if.

Having Wilder at the club is working in their favour as a pull factor as well, it is highly unlikely that Brighton and Hove Albion and Arsenal would have sent Aaron Connolly and Folarin Balogun to The Riverside in January if Neil Warnock was still in charge.

So many players have stepped up in their performances for the structures that Wilder has put in place since arriving in November and they are in a strong position to cement a place in the play-offs this term.