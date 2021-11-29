Chris Wilder readying Middlesbrough player exit as clubs line up to seal potential transfer

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder is set to sanction a loan move for Marcus Browne in the January transfer window, according to a report from Football Insider.

The attacking midfielder has recently struggled considerably with his fitness and has yet to make an appearance for Boro during the current campaign.

Browne has been forced to watch on from the sidelines since picking up a serious knee injury during the club’s FA Cup clash with Brentford earlier this year.

Before suffering this setback, the 23-year-old managed to illustrate glimpses of his talent as he provided three direct goal contributions in five Championship games.

Although he has returned to training, Browne has been unable to force his way into Boro’s match-day squad for their recent fixtures.

With Wilder keen to stamp his own authority on the club’s squad ahead of the upcoming window, the attacking midfielder is believed to be surplus to requirements.

1 of 30 How many league goals did Alvaro Negredo score in 16/17? 7 8 9 10

As per a report from Football Insider, it is understood that Browne is currently attracting interest from a number of unnamed sides.

Whilst a permanent exit is not being considered by Boro, they are seemingly willing to sanction a temporary move for the attacking midfielder.

The Verdict

When you consider that there is no guarantee that Browne will be able to force his way into Middlesbrough’s starting eleven in the coming months, it may turn out to be a wise decision by Wilder if he decides to loan the former West Ham United man out in January.

With Wilder opting to deploy a 3-5-2 formation in the Championship, Browne may find it difficult to earn a place in Boro’s side due to the fact that Boro are currently able to call upon the services of Matt Crooks, Jonny Howson and Marcus Tavernier who all featured in central-midfield during last Saturday’s clash with Huddersfield Town.

By joining a team who are able to guarantee him regular first-team football, the attacking midfielder may be able to make considerable strides in terms of his development before returning to the Riverside Stadium next summer.

Meanwhile, Boro could potentially go on to achieve a relative amount of success in the Championship in Browne’s absence if they are able to improve their consistency at this level.