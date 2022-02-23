Chris Wilder reacts to Riley McGree’s display in Middlesbrough’s victory over West Brom

Chris Wilder has heaped his praise on Riley McGree, with the midfielder playing a starring role during his first start for Middlesbrough last night.

The 23-year-old was a key source of excitement and creativity for Boro last night, with his defence-splitting pass allowing Marcus Tavernier to tee up Paddy McNair for his side’s equaliser.

His influence was not restricted to that key moment in the game, with McGree constantly looking to get on the ball and progress the play, showing elegance when on the ball too.

Speaking to Teesside Live about McGree’s performance against the Baggies last night, Wilder said: “I thought McGree was outstanding tonight.

Quiz: Have any of these 22 ex-Middlesbrough players ever played for a French club in their career?

1 of 22 Has Yanic Wildschut ever played for a French team? Yes No

“I thought he took the ball on really well.

And I thought he was the one in that ten minutes before half time who was calm in possession and he made some good decisions.

“I thought it was a fabulous ball from Riley and great willingness from Tav to run in behind.

“And from there it was great to see Paddy arrive and get on the end of it.”

The verdict

McGree emerged as one of the more eye-catching captures of the January transfer window in the EFL, with the young midfielder playing a starring role in a loan stint with Birmingham City.

Possessing creativity in abundance, an intelligent footballing brain and a wand of a left foot, McGree is already proving to be a big hit amongst the Middlesbrough faithful.

He played a pivotal role in Boro’s equaliser last night, with his performance leaving fans eager to see more of the talented midfielder.

Middlesbrough have made excellent progression under Wilder, with their January business suggesting that they have what it takes to compete for promotion to the Premier League.