Chris Wilder reacts as Middlesbrough secure transfer agreement for 27-y/o

Chris Wilder has revealed his delight as Middlesbrough brought in Alex Mowatt on a season-long loan from West Brom.

It has been a frustrating window for Boro so far, with the club not doing the business they would’ve wanted by this stage. As well as that, they sold Marcus Tavernier to Bournemouth in a deal that surprised some.

Whilst selling the academy graduate brought in a good fee, it left Boro short in midfield but Mowatt’s arrival rectifies that.

With the 27-year-old having shone at this level in the past, many regard this as an excellent bit of business and Wilder gave his thoughts on the deal when speaking to Teesside Live.

“It was a small list to replace Tav as you can imagine. We felt we needed experience in there and we thank Steve and West Brom for allowing us the opportunity.

“He’s having to wheel and deal but we got a great reference from Steve (Bruce) on Alex, he couldn’t guarantee him games and he comes into our group and we’re looking forward to working with him. It gives us experience, knows his way around the Championship and gives us a quality in that position.”

The verdict

There can’t be many complaints from Boro about this one as they’ve brought in a talented midfielder who will be able to make an instant impact on this team.

When Albion signed Mowatt everyone thought he would be excellent but things didn’t really work out for him at The Hawthorns, particularly since Steve Bruce replaced Valerien Ismael.

So, the chance in clubs could be exactly what he needs and you would expect him to quickly become a key player at Middlesbrough.

