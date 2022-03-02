Chris Wilder reacts as Middlesbrough dump Tottenham out of the FA Cup

Looking to get past a second Premier League outfit in as many FA Cup rounds, Middlesbrough were tasked with coming up against Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur, with the London club fresh of a 4-0 victory over Leeds United.

Proving to be more than a match for the top-tier side who are currently chasing down a Champions League spot, it was eventually the hosts who ensured a place in the quarter-finals.

Running out as deserved winners, it was 19-year-old Josh Coburn who emerged as the match-winner, with the young forward latching onto Matt Crooks’ incisive through ball, before thundering an effort into the back of the net.

Speaking to the Gazette Live about the special occasion after last night’s victory, Chris Wilder said: “I’m very proud of the performance of everybody.

“I thought the energy from the crowd was outstanding – my first experience of a packed Riverside. It was amazing.

“And I thought we rose to the occasion.

“I was very critical of the side, especially over the last two away games. We gave ourselves mountains to climb.

“We had to put our bodies on the line tonight and whether it was in the structure or as an individual, the general attitude to defend properly gave ourselves a platform in the game to go and play our stuff.

“I was delighted with that other side of it. I’m an honest manager in terms of my assessment of a game, and I’d have been a very disappointed manager had we not won that game tonight because I thought we did more than enough to win against a top side.”

The verdict

Middlesbrough were full value for their victory at home to Spurs last night, with the hosts creating the better chances throughout the contest.

Filling the Boro players and support with confidence in what is left of the FA Cup this year, Boro will also be boosted in their pursuit of securing promotion to the Premier League.

It is a result, combined with their victory over Manchester United by penalties, that suggests that they are more than capable of competing in the top-tier, should they win promotion this year.

Wilder has helped create an excellent feeling around the Riverside Stadium since his arrival, with the Teesside club highly ambitious in what remains of this season, both in the FA Cup and the league.