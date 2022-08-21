Chris Wilder reacts as Middlesbrough confirm transfer agreement with Fulham

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has revealed his happiness at the signing of striker Rodrigo Muniz from Fulham.

Muniz has signed on a season-long loan for ‘Boro, having spent last season in the Championship with Fulham, who he joined in the summer of 2021 from Flamengo in his native Brazil.

Now it seems as though things could have been rather different for Muniz, with Wilder confirming ‘Boro’s past interest in the striker, and his excitement at now getting a deal done.

Speaking to Middlesbrough’s official website after that deal for the striker was confirmed, Wilder said: “He’s a player the club have history with and tried to sign him last year. He’s a real talented player and we’re delighted to have him here.”

Having joined Fulham last summer, the Brazilian five goals in 25 Championship games for the Cottagers in the 2021/22 campaign, as they claimed promotion to the Premier League as champions.

Muniz has become Middlesbrough’s ninth signing of the summer transfer window, following Zack Steffen, Liam Roberts, Ryan Giles, Darragh Lenihan, Tommy Smith, Alex Mowatt, Marcus Forss and Matthew Hoppe in moving to The Riverside Stadium.

The Verdict

This does look as though it could be a rather good signing for Middlesbrough.

Wilder has suggested for some time that he wants three strikers this summer, and that is something he has now got with Muniz joining Forss and Hoppe at the Riverside.

That is something ‘Boro will hope kickstarts what has been a below par start to the campaign, and having been linked with Muniz for so long, it will no doubt be a relief to get this deal over the line.

Indeed, while he struggled for opportunities at Fulham last season, there were signs of promise from the 21-year-old, and it will be interesting to see if he can produce that on a more regular basis for Fulham.