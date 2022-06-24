Chris Wilder reacts as Middlesbrough confirm transfer agreement for 28-year-old

Middlesbrough have announced their third signing of the summer for their first-team with the arrival of Blackburn Rovers captain Darragh Lenihan now confirmed.

The 28-year-old, who is a Republic of Ireland international, has put pen-to-paper on a four-year deal with the Teessiders, having spent the entirety of his professional career, bar a loan spell with Burton Albion, with Rovers.

Lenihan appeared 43 times for the Lancashire outfit in the Championship this past season, scoring three times and was a real leader as Tony Mowbray’s side pushed close for the second tier play-offs, but failed to make it in the end.

With his contract expiring this summer though at Ewood Park, Lenihan has taken the chance to move on to pastures new for a fresh challenge, and he’s taken that opportunity at the Riverside Stadium.

One individual who is happy to get the deal over the line is Boro boss Chris Wilder, who has heaped praise on his new recruit following his acquisition.

“I’ve been a huge admirer of Darragh for a long time, in terms of his qualities he brings as a player, as a person, as a competitor, as a warrior, and a leader of men,” Wilder told Boro’s official website.

“I’m putting a bit on him but I know he can handle it.

“He’s a proper football player and I’m delighted.”

The Verdict

With the need to add more bodies to the back-line, Wilder has delivered a bit of a coup with the addition of Lenihan.

He has been a very solid centre-back at Championship level for a number of years, and perhaps sees Boro as a better chance of making the Premier League in 2023 than Rovers.

Wilder is adding some balance to his defence for next season, and Lenihan’s arrival could see Paddy McNair push up into a midfield role if required.

He won’t be coming in to warm the bench though – it would be a real surprise if that happened as Lenihan is a top-level second tier player.