Chris Wilder pulls no punches as Middlesbrough fall to Preston defeat

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder is still chasing his first win as boss of his new team after being handed a 2-1 loss at the hands of Preston on Tuesday night and told LancsLive that the result was ‘lost in the changing room’ because of his side’s ‘attitude.’

Neil Warnock stepped down as boss of Boro and has been replaced by former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder, who took charge of his first game at the weekend.

He managed to claim a point against Millwall in that tie and would have been hoping to improve upon that result in the game against PNE in midweek.

However, despite taking the lead, they capitulated in the second half of the game and ended up coming away with nothing.

Now, speaking after the result, Chris Wilder has told LancsLive that Preston did nothing ‘tactically amazing’ to win the tie and that the result was ‘lost in the changing room.’ He said: “I’ll say it honestly, I believed before the game the result would be decided in our changing room. I wasn’t being arrogant but we were confident with our preparation and what we’d seen on the back of the weekend.

“We had them where we wanted them and the result was lost in the changing room because of our attitude in the second half. I know the coaching staff at Preston and have a lot of respect for them but I’ll say it how it is, I think it’s a game that we chucked.

“Fair play to them, they’ve come away with the result but they haven’t changed anything that’s put us on the back foot or done something tactically amazing that’s won them the game. We basically haven’t stuck to script, been poor in certain parts of our game and that has allowed the opposition back into it.”

Wilder then will not be happy to have seen his side come away with no points after having the game in the palm of his hand on Tuesday night. The club have now been overtaken in the standings by the Lilywhites and they’ll want to try and arrest the slide, as they will want to try and battle for a top six spot.

As he continues to chase that first win as a new boss, he will be even more determined to now claim a result at the weekend, as Boro take on Huddersfield at the Riverside Stadium.

The Verdict

Middlesbrough have appointed an extremely good manager in Chris Wilder and although he has yet to pick up a win, it will surely come soon enough. It may come against Huddersfield or it may not but the alarm bells certainly shouldn’t be ringing yet.

The former Blades’ boss knows what it takes to compete at this level and will surely get Boro up to where they feel they belong. However, it may just take time for the manager to start to put his philosophies and his players in place.