Watford boss Chris Wilder has revealed that he's currently unsure about whether he will be staying at Vicarage Road beyond the end of this season, speaking to the Watford Observer.

The 55-year-old joined the club earlier this year but only on an interim basis, with his contract expiring in the summer.

He was tasked with taking the Hornets into the play-offs following Rob Edwards and Slaven Bilic's struggles earlier this term - but has been unable to achieve that objective with the club mathematically unable to reach the top six now.

Although the former Middlesbrough and Sheffield United boss has been the subject of some criticism during his time at the club, others believe the problem isn't Wilder with a section of their fanbase turning against owner Gino Pozzo.

Chris Wilder's future

The Athletic reported last week that Wilder would be taking charge of his last game today, with the Hornets in action against Stoke City.

This may come as no real surprise considering he was unable to drag the club into the promotion mix, despite the talented players he had at his disposal including Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr.

It's been claimed that the club and Wilder will hold talks following the game against the Potters - and that the two parties will go their separate ways.

A couple of names have been linked with the top job at Vicarage Road already including Francesco Farioli and Valerien Ismael - and that has only strengthened these claims that Wilder is on his way out.

Providing an update on his future, he said: "Nothing has been said either way. The contract I had when I came here is there, and I’m just working away.

"I’m here until tomorrow and my headspace and attitude can’t be one of ‘I’m not going to be here next season’, but I also can’t say I’m going to be here for the next two or three years.

"The focus, since I came here, has been for the next game coming up. It has to be."

What should Watford do next?

Wilder has a decent CV but has he got that magic touch still?

He was a hugely admired manager both during and after his spell at Sheffield United - and was seen as a great appointment by many when he made the move to Middlesbrough.

However, the latter stages of his tenure there didn't work out and he hasn't exactly been a huge success with the Hornets either, so you have to wonder whether he's the right man to take the latter forward.

It does seem as though surgery on the squad is needed in the summer to give any manager a chance to succeed though - and this is why it would be harsh to deem Wilder's time at the helm as a failure.

One manager they certainly shouldn't be looking to employ is Ismael - because his style of play isn't the nicest to watch and you feel the Hornets' supporters will become pretty fed up with it sooner rather than later.

This next appointment could be crucial for the club's long-term success, so they shouldn't be looking to rush in their quest to find a new boss.