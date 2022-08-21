Chris Wilder provides update on Chuba Akpom’s situation at Middlesbrough following injury

Chuba Akpom has started this season well for Middlesbrough, proving a big presence in the team and scoring a brace against Sheffield United last week.

However, having gone off injured in the first half of that game, the striker has missed his side’s last two games.

A draw against Stoke City was helped by a Potters own goal whilst Chris Wilder’s side travelled to Reading yesterday and walked away with a 1-0 defeat.

Boro are now missing Akpom up front and the boss has admitted he feels his team are lacking without the striker as he told Teesside Live: “Chuba being out is a big miss for us because without him we lack a physical presence up front. It’s a little bit of a this is how you’ve got to play at the moment. That’s a bigger miss than maybe we’ve felt over the last two games.

“It’s looking like we’ll be without him for a couple of weeks. We’ll play if by ear with that one, but that’s really disappointing and a big blow at the top of the pitch when you can see what we’ve got.”

Having signed Rodrigo Muniz, Wilder will feel he has more strength in those attacking positions which should help going forward.

However, you can imagine that Boro are eager to have Akpom back as soon as he is able to play.

The Verdict:

Akpom being out for a short while is a massive blow to Middlesbrough and their fans as he’s had a strong start to the season for his side.

The player himself will no doubt be disappointed too as he would’ve wanted to build off the momentum of scoring two goals against the Blades last week.

Boro will no doubt be thankful that they have some form of reinforcement coming in although it shows exactly why Wilder has been keen to add to his attacking options this summer.

Middlesbrough have a visit from Swansea coming up and with the home advantage, will no doubt be hoping that their side are able to pick up some points.