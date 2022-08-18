Chris Wilder provides update on Chuba Akpom ahead of Middlesbrough’s clash with Reading

Chuba Akpom has had a good start to the season for Middlesbrough and was able to score twice in last Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Sheffield United.

However, after the game he admitted he had played through pain in the second half after twisting his knee which caused him to miss last night’s game against Stoke City.

With Chris Wilder’s side still not complete though, especially in the striker department, Boro are hoping that they won’t be without their player for too long.

The boss updated fans on his condition after the Stoke game as he told Teesside Live: “Chuba was disappointed to miss out. Obviously we talked about it after the game on Sunday, he took a whack to his knee. He’s back but we’re just waiting for a result of a scan. He was a bit sore for this one so he missed it, but hopefully he’ll be okay for Saturday.

“It was a blow losing a player that is bang in form after his two goals and a great performance on Sunday. But we have to recover from setbacks and I thought Duncan’s performance was excellent, his goals were good and he was full of running. This is what we talk about when we say we need competition at the top of the pitch. As soon as we get that we’ll be stronger for it.”

The Verdict:

With Chuba Akpom in great form right now, it will have felt a massive loss for Boro not to have had their striker out there against Stoke.

Despite the fact the game finished 2-2, it’s worth noting that the Potters scored an own goal and therefore, Boro only scored themselves once.

Chris Wilder’s side are preparing for a trip to Reading this weekend which is a game they will be looking to win so having Akpom back would definitely boost the squad for the game.

They are awaiting scan results but it doesn’t sound as though it’s too much of a worry and fans will no doubt be hoping that the player is available for the weekend.