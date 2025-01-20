Chris Wilder has provided an update on Sheffield United’s chances of completing deals to sign Ben Brereton Diaz and Tom Cannon before their clash with Swansea City.

It has been reported by the BBC that the Chile international is close to re-signing for the Blades from Southampton.

The forward spent the second half of the previous campaign with Sheffield United and is now nearing a return, and was even spotted in the director’s box at Bramall Lane at the weekend.

Meanwhile, it has been claimed by The Star that Leicester City have accepted a bid for Cannon amid competition from Burnley and Sunderland.

Ben Brereton Diaz - Sheffield United league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2023-24 14 6 (1) As of January 20th

Chris Wilder makes Ben Brereton Diaz transfer claim

Wilder has suggested that Brereton Diaz could be registered in time to face Swansea on Tuesday night.

He made it clear how pleased he is with the deal, and that he’s delighted to have the 25-year-old back at Sheffield United.

“It’s quite difficult to not talk about it, as we saw him in the director’s box on Saturday,” said Wilder, via Football Heaven on X.

“I think we’re just going through the legals and that administration part right now, so fingers crossed he’ll train this morning and be available for Tuesday night, which is great.

“He’s a player that I’ve admired for a long time, I’ve always had in the back of my mind when he left us after the end of the season that one day he’d reunite and he’d be playing for us.

“He impressed so many people in a difficult season, in the way he played, his attitude towards the game, his performances as well, scoring six goals in a team that obviously was having major troubles, finding the back of the net and creating, was a good output from him.

“And from a personality and character point of view as well, we’ll be delighted.

“It’s one that impressed the fans as well, which doesn’t always go hand in hand, so obviously it’s a good signing for us.”

Chris Wilder opens up on Tom Cannon signing

Wilder was less positive about the possibility of Cannon being registered in time for their midweek clash, but is hopeful everything will be sorted by the end of the week.

“It’s all between the clubs, and agents and players, so still something to go at, but I talked about that on Friday as well,”

“We put a bid in, so I’m due to catch up with Stephen this morning regarding the progression of not just one player, the progression of two or three others that we’re targeting.

“So, I think it’s going to be a moving week for us and the difficulty is that Tuesday, registered for Monday, medicals and everything for the players that we’re hoping can get over the line will be difficult to complete in time for Swansea.

“As I said, it’s going to be a moving week for us, so come Friday, making sure still we concentrate fully and focus on Tuesday night, always a difficult place to go and get points, so hopefully come Friday from a strength point of view and boosting the squad, bringing those numbers in we’ll be in a good place.”

Cannon and Brereton Diaz signings are exciting additions

Sheffield United are getting active this January after the completion of the takeover deal, which is a promising first impression from the new owners.

The signings of Brereton Diaz and Cannon will strengthen their forward options, and give Wilder a lot of attacking firepower.

This is the kind of backing supporters want to see for their manager, especially amid a battle for automatic promotion.

Having Brereton Diaz registered in time for Tuesday night would be a nice boost, even if it’s unlikely he’d go straight into the starting lineup.