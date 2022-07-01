Chris Wilder provides Middlesbrough transfer update

Middlesbrough had a good season last year but were unlucky to just miss out on the play-offs taking it to the last day of the season.

Chris Wilder is keen to strengthen his side so they are able to push into the top six next season and make a push for promotion.

With Djed Spence looking likely to leave the Riverside Stadium this summer, that should bring in some more funds for the Boro boss to re-invest in the side.

However, it’s not just Spence who is being linked with a move away. Both Dael Fry and Marcus Tavernier have had speculation surrounding their futures this summer with the players having their sights set on the top flight.

Although Wilder knows there’s a chance he could lose these players, he’s a lot less willing to let them go as he told Teesside Live: “Any football club can lose someone. Look at Liverpool who’ve just let Mane. They were in the Champions League final, they recently won the Premier League, yet they lose arguably their best player. We’re all susceptible to it, but it has to be for the right price, as always.

“I’m not expecting any other [senior] departures apart from Djed.”

However, the boss is also confident that if any big money signing did happen then the club’s owner Steve Gibson would put the funds back into the side as he said: “What I would say though is that if something ridicule did happen, then would Steve reinvest the money? Yeah, he would. The names that always get bandied around are Djed, Tav and Dael, if all of a sudden we got a £60million bid, would Steve look at it? Yeah, he would. But he’d also then be adjusting what players we were able to for ourselves. We’d be able to go for different targets because he would want to reinvest”

The Verdict:

Spence is highly likely to leave the club this summer which all parties are okay with due to what everyone gets out of the deal, in Middlesbrough’s case some added funds to their transfer pot.

There will always be some speculation over the club’s top players especially when they have just missed out on promotion to the top flight.

However, the fact that Wilder seems confident that there will be no more senior departures aside from Spence should be a reassuring message to the Boro fans as they look ahead to next season.

If they can keep on to the core of their team and add some players with new funds that come into the club, they will definitely be looking to compete at the top end of the table next season.