Chris Wilder provides Middlesbrough team news update ahead of Peterborough clash

The international break came at somewhat of a good time for Chris Wilder and Middlesbrough.

Despite being in good form going into the break having only one loss from their four league games in March, Chris Wilder’s side were being hit by injuries with both Dael Fry and Paddy McNair having to come off during their FA Cup game against Chelsea.

Furthermore Riley McGree, who joined the club in January has also faced time on the sidelines after picking up an injury in training.

During the week, McNair made an appearance on international duty with Northern Ireland and now Chris Wilder has been able to give a positive update on the players’ fitness as he told Northern Echo: “They are quite fortunate now, these modern day footballers, that have these international breaks.

“They can get away and get a bit of sun on their backs and find a couple of quid to pay for that. It certainly wasn’t the case in my day, it was right the way through. But we have to maximise that.

“We’re going into the last nine games of the season with a healthy squad, a group that’s really focused and know what’s in front of us, knows where we can take this and from a health point of view, an incredible position that we are in.

“We have only got Martin Payero that is possibly a week to two days away from being involved in the first team which I think is quite unique at this stage in the season.”

With Middlesbrough just two points from the play-offs, they will be wanting to kick off their run of games with a good result tomorrow against relegation strugglers Peterborough, and Wilder believes his side are in a good place to do so as he said: “I’ve got to say, my early assessment is that it [the international break] came at a god time for us.

“The players had a decent break and back in over the weekend and had a full week’s training. We’re now looking forward to a difficult game on Saturday but they’ve got a spring in their step.

“Refreshed and looking forward to a huge last nine games of the season and hopefully a couple more games to take on at the end as well.”

The Verdict:

It’s hard to disagree that this break came at the right time for Middlesbrough.

They have been able to regain some key players from injury and now have a near full strength squad going into their final nine games which will help to maximise their strength.

Not only does it mean all Wilder’s best players are available, but it also gives Boro the ability to switch the team around if they need to and adapt their game.

With nine games to go, it’s sure to be tight at the top of the Championship as teams fight for a play-off place but given what Wilder has done with the team so far, there’s no doubt that they have a great chance of making it especially with a fit team.