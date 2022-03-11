Chris Wilder provides Middlesbrough injury update ahead of Millwall visit

Chris Wilder has faced the media ahead of Middlesbrough’s clash with Millwall, with Boro hoping to return to winning ways and breaking their poor recent away record.

The Teessiders have packed up a mere point from their last five away matches, and with six of their last 11 games coming away from home, Wilder knows that this is something that will need to be addressed imminently.

Winning their last three home games, and accumulating 16 points from their last six Championship matches, fellow play-off chasers Millwall will look to inflict yet another away defeat on Boro.

Providing an injury update to the Northern Echo ahead of tomorrow’s clash: Wilder said: “Anfernee Dijksteel, who missed out on Tuesday, will be good. He missed out through illness.

“Riley McGree will miss the game. There was a little bit of a complication regarding his injury so he is not available and he won’t travel but apart from that, we’ve got everybody available to travel down to London.

“He won’t be available until after the international break, which is obviously really disappointing. It’s something a little deeper, but he will be okay. We’ll possibly get him fit for Australia, which is great. He should be back for the Peterborough.

“We’ve had it scanned again and he’s extremely disappointed. It’s just an issue in there and it means it’s not short-term in terms of saying he’s going to be ready for Birmingham or Chelsea. But he should definitely be available for Peterborough.”

Wilder also provided an update on Payero, who has been unable to secure regular game time this season with injuries and other factors: “Because he didn’t have an op it really is a week by week situation. He’s working really hard towards that and I’m sure he will be back before the end of the season which is good. I’m sure both would have featured but they haven’t so we can’t look into that too much.

“Everybody has had these situations in this period of the season. It’s obviously cleared up a lot more then when it was when I first took over. One soft-tissue injury now compared to about five or six when we arrived. Martin’s injury was obviously a tackle and there’s not much you can do about that.”

The verdict

Dijksteel has been a top performer for the Teesside club all season and has particularly shone since Wilder took charge.

Having the defender back available will be a big boost for Boro, at a point of the season where they need to have as many integral first-teamer available to them as possible.

The timing of McGree’s injury is very unfortunate for Boro, with the Australian midfielder putting in a starring performance against West Brom before the issue struck.

Payero’s progression at Boro has been plagued by a stop-start beginning, and as a result, he has been restricted to just 12 appearances thus far.

Tomorrow will be another tough test for Wilder’s side, with the Boro boss knowing that a victory would be massive in the complex of this exciting play-off race.