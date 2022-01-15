Chris Wilder provides his insight on his relationship with Kieran Scott at Middlesbrough

One of the more intriguing aspects of Chris Wilder’s appointment at Middlesbrough was how he would get on with the club’s Head of Football Kieran Scott.

There was a clear strain in relations between Neil Warnock and Scott in the summer transfer window, with the 73-year-old reluctant to hand regular minutes to the likes of Martin Payero and James Lea Siliki who Scott had identified.

The relationship appears to be a lot more harmonious this month as Wilder explained when he spoke to TeessideLive.

He said: “Yeah, we speak and see each other near enough every day and especially through the busy period of the window we can speak half a dozen times a day.

“It’s important that relationship is right.

“We discuss and we debate and we’re not always on the same page for certain bits and pieces.

“That’s healthy.

“But the reason he wanted me here is he felt he could work with me and I felt I could with him. I believe in him and he believes in me and it’s a relationship that is strong.

“It’s a working relationship.

“He’s aggressive and he’s ambitious as much as I am in terms of wanting to do well as a football club.”

This has been a growing trend in recent years to such an extent that is actually quite rare for a manager to have full control over transfers at their club nowadays.

The Verdict

Riley McGree, Folarin Balogun and Aaron Connolly coming through the door at The Riverside just over a fortnight into the window represents very productive business from Boro.

It is clear in Wilder’s comments the respect that he and Scott hold for each other and how that is having a positive effect on the transfer dealings at the football club.

Wilder seems to be receiving more engagement, support and funding that he had in his time at Sheffield United.

Suggesting that, the ceiling of what he could achieve with Boro in the coming years is even higher than what he did with the Blades, where he won two promotions in three seasons before earning a ninth placed finish in the Premier League.

If their early business is anything to go by it is certainly an exciting time to be a Middlesbrough supporter as they chase down promotion in the second half of the campaign.