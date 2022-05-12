Chris Wilder provides an update on Jonny Howson’s situation at Middlesbrough

Jonny Howson’s future at Middlesbrough has been uncertain for some time.

The club captain has expressed his desire to stay at the club but recently confirmed no talks had taken place.

He and his teammates did a good job this season although just missed out on the play-offs on the final day of the season.

Now, Chris Wilder is looking ahead towards the summer with his mind set on choosing which players to remain with next season and identifying the areas they need to strengthen.

After the game at the weekend, Boro boss Chris Wilder spoke highly of the 33-year-old as he told Teesside Live: “I think Jonny Howson was one player I can rely on from a mentality point of view and today he looked at home and comfortable in the game. He was a leader today and by far our best performer.

“We’ve not published out retained list, but I should imagine, with the impact that you’ve seen from him this season, he’s been our best player, so I think there is a good opportunity we might be offering him a new contract.”

Since then, Middlesbrough have released their retained list and confirmed that Howson was being offered a new contract.

However, there has been so signs since of how contract talks are going between the pair so it’s still a game of waiting and seeing.

The Verdict:

Howson has done a brilliant job for Middlesbrough this season both as a player and a leader with the captain’s armband.

It’s clear to see how much Chris Wilder values his services and sees him as an asset to the side so it’s no surprise a new contract has been offered.

Although it took a while for the club to start talks with the player over his future, it’s clear both parties are in favour of staying with one another and therefore this is a deal that should be confirmed very soon.