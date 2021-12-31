Chris Wilder piles praise on Middlesbrough individual after Blackpool win

Isaiah Jones’ emergence at Middlesbrough has been one of the stories of the Championship season so far and the 22-year-old is showing no signs of letting up as we edge towards 2022.

Jones spent last season on loan in the second tier of Scottish football with Queen of the South and was only taken on the club’s first team pre-season tour by Neil Warnock due to a lack of squad depth. The plan for Jones was for him to go back on loan, but instead he has been rewarded with a new contract and is an integral part of Boro’s promotion push under Chris Wilder.

Wilder paid tribute to Jones’ excellent display in trying circumstances at Blackpool on Wednesday evening when he spoke to TeessideLive.

He said: “It was a difficult one. He was up against an experienced boy who pushed him back as well.

“It wasn’t a dominating performance from us but when you want that bit of quality he showed it. Jones has come up with the quality when we need it. You talk about moments that settle big games and Jones was front and centre of the moments that got us our win.”

The scrutiny on Jones’ performances is only set to increase with it looking likely that Djed Spence will be recalled from his loan at Nottingham Forest next month.

The Verdict

Wilder was quick to admit post-match that it was not a vintage Boro performance at Bloomfield Road. But Jones’ constant threat that provided two assists proved a match-winning performance. Duncan Watmore’s 92nd minute finish from Jones’ low cross sparked delirium amongst the away fans, such that is only possible if the supporters are truly believing in this Boro squad.

Jones has mainly played as a winger in his career but has been learning on the job extremely well as a right wing back this season, and given Chris Wilder’s reputation for developing players in that role, this could be the start of a very exciting career on the flank for the 22-year-old.