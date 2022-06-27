Chris Wilder outlines Middlesbrough transfer plan following early summer business

Chris Wilder has revealed that Middlesbrough are currently working on bringing another goalkeeper to the Riverside Stadium ahead of the new Championship campaign, in conversation with Teesside Live.

Boro have already welcomed Liam Roberts to Teesside, following what was an impressive campaign in-between the sticks in League Two with Northampton Town.

Thus far in this window, Middlesbrough have made three signings, with Ryan Giles and Darragh Lenihan arriving at the club after Boro kicked off the summer with Roberts’ signature.

Speaking to Teesside Live about the goalkeeping department ahead of an important campaign for the Teessiders, Wilder said: “As I’ve said to you guys, we all have different opinions of the game, but I’m not daft. The goalkeeping department needed an upgrade, and we’re in the process of doing that with Liam. We’re bringing another keeper in, and I’ve brought Alan [Fettis] in, which is a really important addition. Fabulous pedigree.”

The verdict

It will be interesting to see who Boro add to their goalkeeping department in what remains of this transfer window and whether or not it is a permanent addition.

Given the ambition at the club, the Teessiders are likely to be able to attract talent this summer, however, it remains to be seen if they are able to agree deals within their line of thinking.

Roberts is an interesting option for Boro, following an excellent campaign with the Cobblers, but there is a feeling that whoever is brought in next is a more than likely first-team option.

It is an important window for Boro as Wilder looks to add quality in and around a strong core, with the ultimate target of promotion an achievable one.