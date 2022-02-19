Chris Wilder outlines Middlesbrough demand

Chris Wilder has admitted he’s been delighted with his start to life as Middlesbrough boss but is desperate for more success.

Wilder is 15 games into his tenure at the Riverside and has seen a huge turnaround in his time there so far.

Boro have gone from 14th to 6th, winning 27 points from a possible 39 in the process, with additional FA Cup wins over Mansfield and Manchester United in that time.

Most notably, Middlesbrough have become much more consistent under the former Sheffield United boss with performances much more enjoyable to watch.

Despite a successful start, Wilder told Teeside Live he wants more: “I always want more whether it’s in terms of results, performances, improvement from the players.

“That’s how it’s always going to be, whether it’s the 15th game or the 350th. I’ve not got a crystal ball in terms of how long we’ll be here, but we’ll give it our all while we are.”

Boro currently sit in the top six and with 16 games remaining, Wilder is looking to consolidate that place and earn a play-off spot in May: “I just keep the hammer and down and make sure we keep doing the things that has got us into this position.

“This is where we need to step on the gas now. We’re in a good position, but we want to put ourselves in a great position. We’ll only do that by setting standards and maintaining them Monday-Friday and then into a game on Saturday.”

The Verdict

This will be music to to the ears of Middlesbrough fans. They’ve been hugely inconsistent since relegation from the Premier League in the 16/17 season and haven’t convinced many.

Now though, under Wilder they look a team destined for the Premier League.

Whether that’s this season or next season, bringing in Chris Wilder was a huge coup for Boro and it’s almost a certainty that he will deliver top flight football once again.