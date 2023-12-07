After seven months away from the game, Chris Wilder is back in English football - and he's returned 'home'.

Sheffield United have turned to the man that won them promotion back to the Premier League in 2019 once more after Paul Heckingbottom struggled in the top flight with the Blades - he was sacked after a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Burnley on Saturday.

And Wilder, who left Watford at the end of last season after a brief spell with the Hornets, has now been tasked with the mission of saving United from the drop back to the Championship.

Before his short stint in Hertfordshire though, Wilder was last in charge of Middlesbrough, where he was from November 2021 until October 2022 - and it was where he was sacked for the very first time in his career.

What went wrong for Chris Wilder at Middlesbrough?

Wilder was the replacement for the outgoing Neil Warnock in November 2021, and at the time, Boro were 14th in the Championship table and only four points off the play-off spots.

Boro quickly climbed into the top six under Wilder, but following a 1-0 loss to Fulham in April, they slipped out of there and won just two of their last seven matches, which saw them end up finishing six points behind sixth-placed Luton Town.

What probably didn't help were reports in April 2022 that linked Wilder to the vacancy of then-Premier League strugglers Burnley, who had just sacked Sean Dyche.

Chris Wilder's Middlesbrough Manager Stats Played Wins Draws Losses Win Percentage 45 18 11 16 40%

Wilder, who had only been at Boro for five months, refused to quash the speculation initially, but he eventually did over a week later - Sol Bamba however revealed earlier this year that it had an effect on the dressing room at the time when they were still pushing for the Championship play-offs.

Five months later, Wilder was out of a job after a poor start to 2022-23 which saw Boro stranded in the relegation zone, which was not among anyone's expectations - even after the sales of Djed Spence and Marcus Tavernier that summer.

What has Chris Wilder said on his time at Middlesbrough and his relationship with Steve Gibson?

Despite things turning sour in the early stages of 2022-23, which led to his departure from the Riverside Stadium, Wilder still looks back on his time on Teesside with fondness.

And he has insisted that he still has a good relationship with chairman Steve Gibson, who ultimately made the decision to part company with him last October.

"I enjoyed my period at Middlesbrough," Wilder told the Yorkshire Post.

"In the first season what (when) I went in, the club went from lower half of the Championship right into the play-offs and had two fantastic cup experiences, beating Man United at Old Trafford and Spurs at the Riverside.

"Then (Boro) got off to a slow start (in 2022-23), I understand that and then the decision was made, for the first time in my career, to terminate my contract after ten games.

"The chairman makes a decision as owners and chairmen have that ability to do.

"You sometimes don't think you have been given time or feel it's unfair, but that's by the by if the owner makes a decision.

"I've spoken to Steve afterwards and am on good speaking terms with Steve regarding that.

"I don't think my career will be determined by ten games at Middlesbrough."