Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has played down suggestions that his side offered Andre Dozzell a contract before the midfielder joined Portsmouth this summer.

Dozzell found himself as a free agent in the summer, after leaving another Championship club, QPR, following the expiration of his contract at Loftus Road.

As the midfielder searched for a new club, he did spend time on trial with Sheffield United, who were relegated from the Premier League to the Championship at the end of last season.

However, the 25-year-old did not make a permanent move to Bramall Lane, and instead completed a move to Portsmouth, who had won promotion from League One to the Championship in 2023/24.

Now, Wilder has revealed how things went down, leading to the end of Dozzell's trial with his side, and subsequent move to Fratton Park.

Wilder reacts to Sheffield United, Dozzell contract claim

After completing the signing of the midfielder in early August, Portsmouth manager John Mousinho claimed Dozzell had been offered a contract by Sheffield United, but chose to join Pompey.

Now though, Wilder has suggested that the Blades did in fact not offer the midfielder the chance to sign for them, even if he was impressed by what he did while on trial at Bramall Lane.

With the two teams set to go head to head at Fratton Park on Saturday afternoon, Wilder was asked about suggestions Dozzell had chosen Portsmouth over Sheffield United in the summer.

Responding to those questions, the Blades boss was quoted by the Sheffield Star as saying: “Yeah, we discussed it and it ended up being something that we couldn't do.

"It was a discussion, and I'm okay with that. I'll push, as I've always said, to improve the squad and Andre did really well here. And we did talk.

“But there was something on the table for him there at Portsmouth and he took it, so I have absolutely no issue with that whatsoever.

"It was his decision to take that opportunity and option and he's joined a really good football club.”

Since making the move to Portsmouth, Dozzell has made seven appearances in all competitions for the club, starting on five occasions.

Andre Dozzell 2024/25 Championship stats for Portsmouth - from SofaScore Appearances 6 Goals 0 Assists 0 Pass Success Rate 88% Tackles per Game 0.7 Balls Recovered per Game 2.3 Clearances per Game 1.2 Duel Success Rate 39% As of 27th September 2024

The midfielder signed a one-year deal with Pompey, with the option of a further 12 months, effectively securing his future at Fratton Park until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Going into Saturday's game, Sheffield United remain unbeaten in the Championship this season, and sit fifth in the table with 12 points, after having two deducted at the start of the season.

Portsmouth meanwhile are 23rd in the standings with three points to their name, and are still waiting for their first win of the campaign.

It is arguably not a shock that the Blades boss has given this version of events when discussing what went on with Dozzell in the summer.

Judging from what he has said here, there was some interest in the midfielder from Sheffield United in the summer.

Considering they were playing two divisions below the Yorkshire side last season, it would therefore be seen as something of a coup for Portsmouth to beat them to this signing.

With that in mind it is perhaps understandable that Mousinho has bigged up this signing with regards to that, to help boost morale around the club going into the season.

As for Sheffield United, given the uncertainty around the potential takeover of the club that there was at the time - and still is - it could have been hard for them to actually offer a deal to Dozzell.

But with a strong set of options in the centre of the park, and a very good start to the season, it does seem as though should be able to cope without 25-year-old this season.

Taking all that into consideration, this could be something of an interesting subplot when Portsmouth and Sheffield United face each other on Saturday afternoon.