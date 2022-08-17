Chris Wilder offers Middlesbrough transfer update

After Chris Wilder’s arrival at Middlesbrough last season, the team’s form picked up and they had a good season despite narrowly missing out on a play-off spot.

The Boro boss has made eight additions to his squad so far in the hope of strengthening to push for a top six finish this year and is still keen to add further before the summer transfer window closes at the end of the month.

However, whilst there has been a big overhaul at The Riverside this summer, Wilder is hopeful that his work this summer will minimise what they need to do moving forward as he told Teesside Live: “The hope, 100%, is to not have to do this many deals going forward. Sometimes when you first come into a football club, first transfer window you have to go through the pain to get it how you want it to look. That’s everything in terms of how you want the staff to work, how you want the players to work, the attitude, the connection with the academy…everything.

“There are still people in this building looking at me and leaning how I operate. But certainly, from a recruiting point of view, it can’t be 12 signings every summer – and that’s for the benefit of the football club as well. you can’t have this consistent change of profiling of players.

“The club can’t continue paying players off, moving players on, bringing new players in, new manager comes in, don’t like that group of players want to bring this group in, repeat. There has to be a thread through, and I’d like to think the players we are bring in permanently are players who will take us forward and will add to us in terms of profiling, their character, how they play their football, athletic ability, and how they fit into the style we want to play.

“Hopefully, for my benefit, for the owner’s benefit and for the club’s benefit, we won’t have to be busy each summer. Yeah, of course, people want to see new signings and there is always that level of excitement for that. But we don’t want tit to be the amount that we will do in this first window. And I’m sure it won’t be.”

25 questions about Middlesbrough’s most unforgettable moments in their history – Can get 100% correct?

1 of 25 Who were Middlesbrough's opponents in their Football League Cup win in 2003-04? Manchester United Arsenal Bolton Wanderers Liverpool

The Verdict:

With this being Chris Wilder’s first summer as Boro manager, there was also bound to be a fair amount of change in terms of signings giving him the chance to create a side that reflects him.

At the start of summer, it felt as though Middlesbrough were being a bit slower but as we approach the end of the month, it’s clear to see that the boss has taken the time to weigh up his signings making sure they fit into a long term plan.

This is a great idea for the club as it allows them to look forward and plan rather than doing their business with a short term vision.

Therefore, this will only help the manager and the team as they progress forward and see less changes from year to year building stability.