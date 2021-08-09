Chris Wilder offers insight on ‘opportunities’ amid previous West Brom, Fulham links

Former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has broken his silence to Sky Sports on his future after seemingly missing out on a few opportunities to return to management this summer.

A veteran of the Football League, Wilder has found himself being linked with many a job since leaving Bramall Lane and is still yet to decide on where he could be heading next.

West Brom was arguably the strongest link yet, with it even being claimed that he was set to take over as Sam Allardyce’s successor at the Hawthorns until the move was blocked by Albion owner Guochuan Lai.

There was also a previous link with the Fulham job which failed to come to fruition as the 53-year-old remains out of work.

Now Wilder has broken his silence on his future, as he revealed that he did have a few chances to return to the game this summer:

“There have been a couple of opportunities. It has to be right for me. The next job is a really important one because I’m getting judged off the back of a relegation and I’ve not enjoyed that.

“I didn’t like it, I’ve owed it but I want to move on and be part of a club that’s inclusive, that’s going in the right direction, that’s together and that wants to go and achieve.”

As mentioned in the quotes above, Wilder’s tenure at Sheffield United did end on a sour note as his side was eventually relegated to the Sky Bet Championship.

However the former Oxford United boss will be better remembered for masterminding the club’s promotion from the second tier and League One respectively.

The Verdict

West Brom fans may well be wondering what might have been, although many are understandably happy that the club opted to go for Valerien Ismael instead.

Wilder is obviously a very attractive option for ambitious Championship clubs but at the same time I reckon he would still be keen on a move to the Premier League if the right opportunity came up.

Clearly he wants to take some time before deciding on his next move and perhaps that played a part in him not taking on a role this summer.

He created a dynasty at Sheffield United and will undoubtedly be welcomed back into the game with open arms when he takes on his next challenge.