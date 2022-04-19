Chris Wilder offers honest verdict on Middlesbrough after 2-0 loss against Huddersfield

Middlesbrough hosted Huddersfield yesterday afternoon in a game where the Terriers came out on top, winning 2-0.

The result sees Huddersfield sit third in the league with a play-off place looking cemented whilst Boro have dropped to ninth but still sit only three points away from the play-off spots.

Although Huddersfield are clearly a good side, Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder feels it was his own side who were to blame for their loss through their mistakes.

Analysing the game, Wilder told The Yorkshire Post: “Huddersfield are a really good side and consistent and deserving on the position they’re in.

“I think we all knew how the game was going to set up from the off.

“For the first half an hour we were comfortable.

“The first goal is incredibly important in game like this and they get it through our bad organisation at a set-play.

“Huddersfield will say it’s a decent ball in, it was a decent header and they’re very strong on set plays. We obviously notified that players which they decided not to take any notice of. They score at a set piece and it gets a little bit ragged for five minutes just before half-time but I thought we were in a comfortable place for 30, 35 minutes without finding that little bit of quality.

“And you need to get that first goal.”

After getting their first goal in the 41st minute, Huddersfield got Boro on the counter attack throughout the second half and were rewarded for their efforts in the 60th minute leaving Wilder frustrated as he said: “It’s going to be a struggle for me to hide my emotions because I’m not a very good actor. We’re deeply disappointed because we really fancied it today.

“I thought we set it up with a good performance on Friday and for the first half-hour I was delighted.

“They came to counter-attack and sit in, which is not an issue.

“We got so close on so many occasions and we were comfortable. But the game doesn’t get decided in the first 35 minutes or on what happens between both boxes.

“They defended their goal fantastically well, we didn’t risk enough, we didn’t take enough opportunities, we didn’t find the quality, we didn’t cross it enough or take our opportunities to shoot enough when we got into good positions, we didn’t mange to pick anybody out for getting into the right areas and they sat in and countered on us and the second goal was a real killer for us.”

The Verdict:

You can see how frustrated Wilder feels and you can’t blame him as his side have now dropped in the table.

From Wilder’s comments it just seemed too easy for their opponents and Boro did well at gifting the Terriers goals and attacking positions.

Although Huddersfield were getting them on the counter, the lack of offering upfront from Boro had a significant effect on their attempts.

If Middlesbrough still want tot reach the play-offs they are going to need to look at tightening up and being on it for their final games of the season.