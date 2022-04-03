Chris Wilder assesses Middlesbrough’s play-off hopes after latest success

After a massive 4-0 victory over Peterborough yesterday, Middlesbrough have now moved up to fifth in the Championship table to occupy a play-off position.

With eight games to go and a team that feels refreshed gaining players back from injury over the international break, Middlesbrough are looking to finish their season on a high and continue to get a string of good results.

Other results went in their favour this weekend, with Blackburn, Luton, Sheffield United, QPR and Millwall all dropping points.

However, Chris Wilder is adamant that the intensity from his side must stay high until the end of the season as he told Northern Echo: “We’re alright and it’s been a good day for us. But it doesn’t end until the final whistle at Preston, so we’ve got a lot of games still to play.

“We’ve talked about disappointment and how we react to that, but we also talk about trying to keep that disappointment at bay in the remaining games.

“We’ve got off to a good start and hopefully we can put a good run together. It’s a huge week, Fulham are an outstanding team. They’ve strolled the league really playing in second gear. They’ll win it comfortably.

“But it will be a great game at the Riverside on Wednesday. I’m sure we’ll have a fabulous following and it’ll hopefully be a great football match and competitive from our point of view. Hopefully we can carry on for where we left off today.”

Wilder knows that the fight for the play-offs in the Championship is a tight one but has reassured fans that he and the players knows what promotion means to the club as he said: “We are a big club – whether that’s history, attendances, away attendances, trophies won, players who’ve been at the club – we’re a big club and we’re fighting out way back to getting back to the big time. “

The Verdict:

This win was exactly what Middlesbrough needed yesterday to kick off a run for them where they’ll be aiming to get as many points as possible to secure their play-off position.

However, it’s also good to see that Chris Wilder isn’t letting his team get too carried away with the win knowing they still have some tough tests to face.

As they head to Fulham on Wednesday, it will no doubt be a hard game but they will not be wanting to let their confidence drop so will be going into the game ready to put in a big performance.

If Chris Wilder’s men can take their momentum forward and pick up some good results, it seems very likely they will be in the play-offs this season.