Chris Wilder offers encouraging verdict on recent Middlesbrough absentee

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder says he is hopeful that on-loan striker Andraz Sporar will return for his side’s clash with West Brom on Tuesday night.

Sporar has been a regular feature for ‘Boro since his summer loan move from Sporting CP, scoring seven goals and providing two assists in 25 Championship games for the club.

However, the striker was absent from his side’s matchday squad for their 2-1 defeat to Bristol City at Ashton Gate due to illness.

Now though, it appears that Wilder is optimistic that the issue will not keep the 27-year-old out of action long term.

Providing an update on the striker and the reasons behind his absence after that defeat to Bristol City, the Middlesbrough manager was quoted by the Northern Echo as saying: “Just an illness so he never travelled with us. We’re hopeful that he’ll be okay to be involved on Tuesday.

“He has to come through a clearing session tomorrow and Monday but we’ve got our fingers crossed that he’ll be available.”

Following that defeat to the Robins, Middlesbrough now sit seventh in the Championship table, one point adrift of the play-off places, as they continue their pursuit of a return to the Premier League.

The Verdict

This will no doubt be a big relief for those of a Middlesbrough persuasion.

Wilder’s side seemingly struggled in front of goal in that defeat to Bristol City on Saturday, and will be hoping for a greater threat in attack against the Baggies, in what could be a big game in the play-off race.

Sporar has been a big presence in attack this season, and has started to find his goalscoring touch recently, so bringing him back into the side should help boost their attacking firepower in midweek.

As a result, you imagine there may be a fair few ‘Boro fans breathing a sigh of relief over these comments from Wilder, with plenty still to be played for in the battle for promotion to the Premier League.