Chris Wilder names his standout player from Middlesbrough’s 0-0 against Bournemouth

Middlesbrough travelled to second placed Bournemouth yesterday and came away with a 0-0 draw leaving them seventh in the league, two points from the play-offs.

The game was a rather scrappy affair with chances for both sides few and far between but with the league’s second top scorer Dominic Solanke playing for Bournemouth, Boro deserve credit for the way they coped with him.

For Boro boss Chris Wilder, it was 37-year-old defender Sol Bamba who deserved the praise after yesterday as he told Teeside Live: “Sol’s performance was incredible. For everything that he’s been through, he is some player now, so dear me, how much would he have been worth five to ten years ago?

“That performance was incredible. I think when you chuck in all the other little bits and pieces in: who he’s up against, the fact he’s not started since Mansfield, the quality that Bournemouth have got, not just Solanke but in and around him too.

“To produce that performance, so composed and calm, how he defended and how he allowed us to attack with his passes out, I thought it was an absolutely incredible performance from Sol. That will be my overriding memory tonight, just how good he was, helping us pick up a decent point.”

With six games left to go this season, Boro will be hoping they can secure a play-off place and given his impressive performance yesterday there is no doubt Bamba will have his part to play in this.

The Verdict:

Yesterday was a good result for Middlesbrough. Although both teams were probably hoping for a better performance and three points, given the nature of the game a point seems well deserved for both sides.

Sol Bamba put in an excellent display and really stepped up to the plate which is great to see as he is clearly a well liked player at the club and he will be happy he could have an impact.

At 37-years-old it’s unlikely Bamba will play the rest of Boro’s game this season for 90 minutes but Wilder will be pleased to know he has a solid player he can rely upon to help the side.