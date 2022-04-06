Chris Wilder name-drops Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo as Middlesbrough prepare for Fulham test

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder believes that his side are prepared for having to deal with Fulham talisman Aleksandar Mitrovic ahead of tonight’s clash, in conversation with the Northern Echo.

The Boro boss has stated that his side have had to deal with two world-class strikers in Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo this season and will subsequently be ready for the threat that Mitrovic poses.

The 27-year-old has netted 37 times in 36 league games this season, shattering the Championship record set by Ivan Toney last time out.

Speaking to the Northern Echo about having to deal with the Fulham forward, Wilder said: “We can deal with the challenge.

“We’ve had some huge challenges as a back three and a goalkeeper this season. Dijksteel, Fry and McNair have been that back three consistently for us, and they’ve had to deal with that.

“They’ve had to deal with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane, and these are the kind of challenges that you should relish as a player. But if you’re going to play extremely well against Harry Kane, then you have to play extremely well against everybody else as well.

“Mitrovic is another huge challenge for Dael and the rest of the boys, but we’re not taking a backward step from it. We know we’re going to have to play well, and deal with a lot of things in Fulham’s build-up play and Mitrovic getting into the box.

“The reason he scores 35 goals or whatever is largely down to the service he gets, so we’ll have to deal with that, but he’s the one in the box and is a real threat, and we’ll obviously be mindful of that too. We won’t shy away from it though. There are certain situations where we’re going to have to wrap him up and be ultra-tight, but we’re ready for that test.”

The verdict

As outstanding as Mitrovic has been this season, stopping the supply is half the issue when it comes to stopping Fulham.

The Likes of Harry Wilson, Neeskens Kebano, Bobby Decordova-Reid and Fabio Carvalho have been excellent from a chance-creation perspective this season and have played a huge role in the Serbian forward’s sheer number of goals.

Dealing with two of the world’s best strikers would have filled the Boro backline with the confidence that they need to keep Mitrovic quiet.

However, the 27-year-old is relentless and will continue to plug away for the entire 90 minutes in search of a goal or two.