Chris Wilder has fired a warning to Sheffield United supporters about avoiding any "arrogance" ahead of their clash with Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

The Blades are still at the top of the Championship table following their 1-0 win over Millwall in mid-week at The Den.

They welcome Wayne Rooney's side to Bramall Lane this weekend hoping to extend their lead over Leeds United further, with the gap between the two Yorkshire sides at just one point after 20 games.

Argyle, on the other hand, know that defeat could see them overtaken by Hull City at the very bottom of the table, and they will be hoping to deny Sheffield United their ninth home win of the season.

Sheffield United Home Record v Plymouth Away Record (footystats.org)* Stat Sheffield United (Home) Plymouth Argyle (Away) Matches 9 10 Wins 8 0 Draws 1 2 Losses 0 8 Goals Scored 14 3 Goals Conceded 2 27 Points 25 2 *Stats correct as of 13/12/2024

Wilder issues "arrogance" message to fans

It's a game that, heading into it, will be seen as one that the Blades will find fairly routine, and if they stick to their game plan, they will run out comfortable winners.

Plymouth are yet to win away from home this season and have conceded 10 goals in their last two matches on the road, while Sheffield United remain undefeated at Bramall Lane.

Nevertheless, Wilder has warned supporters against finding this game too easy, and has told his players to stay professional throughout.

In his pre-match press conference, he said: "You can't get away from the fact that they are in a tough spot, but they fought their way out of that position last season, and the season before they got promoted.

"So, they know how to win, and they'll be looking at us, and they'll be looking to puncture our home record and get themselves up and running, so I understand the challenge ahead."

Wilder continued: "I've talked about arrogance and complacency, there has to be no sign of that, there won't be from my messages to the players, and I don't want there to be arrogance or complacency from our supporters as well.

"We understand the fact that we were in League One for six years, a massive football club in League One for six years, so we can't afford to be complacent as a club and the supporters can't. I don't want 'it's going to be 3-0 or 4-0' and it's just a given."

Sheffield United will have great confidence heading into the game

With Plymouth's torrid run of form, and the Blades looking strong, Sheffield United are the clear favourites heading into the game, and they will have a lot of confidence after an excellent away win in the week.

Rhian Brewster will have a renewed feeling of hope after scoring his first goal for over two years against Millwall, and he will be hoping to make another impact, this time at home.

Wilder has all the quality and talent he needs at his disposal to ensure that his team do not slip up on Saturday, but he will realise that all the pressure is on him with Argyle effectively having nothing to lose.

Nevertheless, three points are crucial to Sheffield United to make sure that they continue on their journey to promotion back to the Premier League.