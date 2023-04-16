Watford finally got their second win under Chris Wilder yesterday afternoon with a 2-0 victory over Bristol City and former Hornets head coach Nigel Pearson.

In what was a competitive match throughout, the Hornets did the damage where it matters most, taking the lead through a Harry Cornick own goal early on.

Joao Pedro's 54th minute effort doubled Watford's lead, and unlike away at Coventry on Easter Monday, the Hornets showed resilience and were able to hold out to take all three points.

Remarkably, the victory took them within three points of the play-offs at full-time, with Blackburn's draw with Hull City last night now meaning the Hornets are 12th and four points adrift of the top six.

What has Chris Wilder said about Watford and the play-offs?

With four matches to go, four points to make up is a tough ask, but not an impossible one.

However, despite yesterday's victory, Chris Wilder claims that nobody at the club is looking at the league table or even thinking about the play-offs, and are instead taking each match as it comes.

“We’re not thinking about the play-offs, not at all." Wilder told Watford FC club media after the match.

"The table obviously gets talked about a lot, but honestly we’re not even looking at it.

“I just wanted to win today, and I wanted a performance.

"I’m looking for us to get another performance under our belts on Wednesday, but we know it won’t be easy.

"Cardiff have a lot to play for, so it’s a good test for us to try and back up today.”

Can Watford go on and sneak into the play-offs?

It does seem unlikely, however, if the Hornets can win all of their remaining four matches, they would have to be in with a chance.

Given that they have very rarely been able to string back to back victories together this season, though, it seems unlikely that they will be able to go on a run of five consecutive wins to end the campaign.

Even if they do win all of their remaining matches, too, there are five teams above them, currently outside the top six, that want to get into the play-offs, too, so they need a lot of results to go their way.

At this stage, then, whilst not totally impossible, it looks extremely unlikely that the club will finish in the top six this season.