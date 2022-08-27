Chris Wilder makes transfer revelation at Middlesbrough

It has been a crucial summer transfer window for Middlesbrough in aiming to capitalise on the promise that they showed under Chris Wilder last term.

Marcus Tavernier has been a major departure, joining Bournemouth in the Premier League, and being winless from their first five Championship outings has only increased the anxiety amongst the supporter base.

The arrivals of Alex Mowatt and Matt Clarke in the last couple of weeks seem very shrewd and Wilder maintains the reputation of one of, if not, the best managers in the division.

Wilder explained Boro’s stance on outgoings ahead of the closing exchanges of the window when he spoke to TeessideLive.

He said: “The only potential outgoing is Josh (Coburn).

“Obviously he’s out injured at the minute, but there might be a possibility that he goes out, stays with us for the next three or four weeks, gets himself fit and then joins his club to go and get some games.

“It’s been a really disappointing pre-season and start to the season for him.

“But he’s the only one.

“We’ve done our business in that regard and I think one of the hardest things in football is getting people out at this time.

“Looking at it now, I don’t want to lose anybody.

“We’ve done extremely well to move players on and we all understand that we have been short and maybe that’s impacted on us a little bit because we’ve not been at our strongest.

“But we have to accept that and move on and work towards that window shutting.”

The additions of Rodrigo Muniz, Matthew Hoppe and Marcus Forss have knocked Coburn down the pecking order considerably, but still only 19, a League One loan move could be good for his development.

The Verdict

Boro headed into the season amongst the favourites for automatic promotion and will be desperate to taste victory for the first time when they host Swansea City this afternoon.

The Swans have been a little sluggish at the start of this season as well, and it will be interesting to monitor the clash of styles between Wilder and Russell Martin’s possession-based methods at The Riverside.

Isaiah Jones remains as crucial as ever at right wing back, in providing one of their most potent attacking threat, but the signing of Ryan Giles, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, at left wing back has brought some much-needed creativity to the other flank.

The atmosphere may turn a little sour if the three points are not delivered today.