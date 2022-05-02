Chris Wilder makes Sheffield United and Luton Town admissions ahead of concluding week of the Championship season

Chris Wilder has heaped his praise on his opposite number at Sheffield United and Luton Town as the Championship campaign reaches its concluding stages, in conversation with the Northern Echo.

With one game left to play in this second-tier season, Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough sit in seventh and could jump as high as fifth should results go their way.

Eager to prevent that from happening, Luton still have two games left to play, so if they are to secure all three points at Fulham tonight, then they will have secured their play-off status.

Sheffield United, who then host the Cottagers on the final day of the campaign, are two points ahead of Boro, and they possess a super goal difference of +2.

Speaking to the Northern Echo about the successes of his managerial counterparts at Sheffield United and Luton, Wilder said: “I think the biggest thing is that we are going into the 46th game of the season and our season is still alive.

“Paul (Heckingbottom) has taken over when Sheffield United were in that position and he’s done a fabulous job there with a really good group of players.

“Nathan (Jones) the same. It’s a brilliant achievement getting (Luton Town) in there. Obviously the teams above them in Huddersfield and Forest have had fabulous seasons. That’s taking out where Bournemouth and Fulham are.”

The verdict

Jones and Heckingbottom have both thoroughly impressed in their respective roles this season, however, Wilder is someone who can be classed in a similar bracket.

Boro seemed confined to mid-table mediocrity under Neil Warnock, with Wilder managing to get the very most out of his squad and recreate a positive feeling around the club.

Of course, Boro are relying on other teams to help them out as they chase a play-off spot, but the two catchable clubs currently holding a top-six spot will be feeling the pressure.

If unable to confirm a play-off spot this season, then Wilder’s side will have an excellent chance of succeeding next year.