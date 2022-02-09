Chris Wilder makes promotion prediction concerning AFC Bournemouth and Fulham

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder believes AFC Bournemouth and Fulham may end up being the two teams that win automatic promotion at the end of the campaign, speaking to the Northern Echo.

The two sides had previously established themselves as firm favourites to secure their respective returns to the Premier League before both suffered a loss in form in the latter stages of November.

However, it’s the Cottagers who have managed to get themselves back on track, going winless in five league matches during their poor run but winning 16 points from a possible 18 since then and are now in pole position for promotion as they sit nine points clear of third place going into tonight’s round of fixtures.

Yesterday’s comfortable 3-0 victory against Millwall has only gone on to bolster their status as favourites, piling pressure on Bournemouth who have lost four of their last seven second-tier games and currently sit outside of the top two, though they do have two games in hand over Blackburn Rovers who have temporarily claimed second spot.

Needing to make up just a one-point deficit to overtake Tony Mowbray’s men, they will climb into second again if they can better Blackburn’s result as the Cherries take on a struggling Birmingham City side at the Vitality Stadium tonight.

Scott Parker’s men may be mentally brittle after their loss against fifth-tier outfit Boreham Wood – but Boro manager Wilder believes they ‘should’ be finishing alongside Marco Silva’s Cottagers in the top two at the end of the campaign.

The 54-year-old said: “I still think Bournemouth and Fulham should and possibly will be comfortable as the two promoted teams, especially Fulham.

“Bournemouth with the business they’ve done and the side, but you never know.

“This is at times a weird division with results and sometimes people can fall off a cliff and some can go on an incredible run.”

The Verdict:

With the quality they have in their squad and the stability they have with Fabio Carvalho staying put at Craven Cottage, there are no excuses for Fulham not to secure their return to the top flight and at this stage, it would be a major shock if they didn’t.

Their attacking quality alone should be enough to keep them in the top two and they have enough of a gap between themselves and others to start playing with more freedom, something that can only be a good thing for them.

In terms of Bournemouth, it’s an interesting one because they made five signings on deadline day and it will take a while for them to settle in, as shown by Nat Phillips and Freddie Woodman’s shaky debuts at the weekend.

But with the calibre of players they now have at their disposal, alongside the squad members they already had before the January transfer window opened, they will be disappointed if they don’t finish as runners up.

There are plenty of other teams that could still be in the automatic promotion mix though, including West Brom who should arguably doing a lot better as a recently-relegated side. However, it remains to be seen what they can achieve considering the lack of depth they currently have in central midfield.

They are also reliant on Andy Carroll until Daryl Dike comes back.