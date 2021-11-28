Chris Wilder makes promising Middlesbrough claim after Huddersfield win

Chris Wilder has praised his Middlesbrough side following their win at Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

The newly appointed manager believes the message he’s giving to his players is getting through to them following a 2-1 win at Huddersfield.

Boro dominated the first half as they scored twice in eight minutes through Duncan Watmore.

Watmore almost completed a 15-minute first-half hat-trick when he dribbled into the box and forced Lee Nicholls into a save at his near post.

Huddersfield grabbed a late consolation as they pulled a goal back in the third minute of injury time to make it 2-1.

In the two games Wilder has overseen so far, they have dropped leads but they managed the game against Huddersfield well and were rarely threatened throughout.

This led to praise from Wilder as he told The Gazette: “I’m delighted.

“It’s been a long week and at times quite difficult. The first two games, performance wise, deserved better but it was the correct result today.

“The way we played, especially in the first half, was good and encouraging.”

Despite the win, Wilder has remained grounded and believes there’s still plenty to do from his side, as he went on to add: “The team was good today, and it has been. From Saturday into Tuesday and obviously today.

“I’m a humble manager and we’re humble people. We won’t get carried away but we need to enjoy it. We’re here to get results and we’ve managed to get one today and against a decent side”.

The win means Boro have closed the gap between them and the top six to six points, with Wilder’s side next in action when they host Swansea City at The Riverside Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

At this moment in time, Wilder will be looking at performances rather than results.

Wilder recognises the need for transition to his style of play and he’s clearly been happy with how his side has progressed in the last seven days.

They struggled to manage the game in the previous two fixtures, but that was resolved against Huddersfield showing that the managers message is getting through to the players.

Performances have been encouraging over the last week and this win over Huddersfield is a good marker for the Teesiders, if they can build on that, there is still plenty of time for them to break into the top six this season.