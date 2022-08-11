Chris Wilder makes player admission after Middlesbrough transfer swoop

Middlesbrough recruit Matthew Hoppe is seen as a “development” striker rather than someone to come in and impact the first-team from the off.

Chris Wilder swooped to bolster his Middlesbrough squad yesterday, with Hoppe’s arrival confirmed on a four-year deal.

However, Wilder have moved to taper expectations with USMNT striker, stating that he’s not going to come into the side straight away and start bagging hat-tricks. He’s got a lot of developing to do and the Teessiders will need to be patient.

As quoted by Teesside Live, Wilder said: “We’re not going to put pressure on him. He’s come in as a development striker on a four-year deal. He’s a US international and he’s got a decent pedigree and background. He maybe lost his way a little bit, but he’s gone for decent money in the past.

“There’s been quite a bit of talk around him, and we know how difficult it has been to find players and sign them, with big numbers on. He’s one that we can develop and work with, and he’ll get better.

“He’s not going to come in on Sunday and lead the line and score a hat-trick, that’s one thing for certain. He needs work, and we need to find out from a conditioning point of view where he’s been and what he’s done. That will take time.

“But the boy wants to come, he’s got a brilliant attitude, he possesses pace and running ability, and he can score. He’s in and around the US national team, and you’ve seen how they’ve progressed. He’s going to want to do it quicker than I’m maybe expecting him to do it, but that’s a good combination and I quite like that.”

Hoppe arrives with five La Ligament appearances under his belt already, whilst the striker has also played in the Bundesliga with Schalke, who he scored six top-flight goals for in 2020/21. The 21-year-old is also a full USA international.

Boro take on Sheffield United in the Championship on Sunday.

The Verdict

Wilder has gone out of his way to really outline what Boro’s expectations are for Hoppe straight off the bat.

He goes into incredible detail and the message that stands out is that this isn’t going to be a signing that impacts things for Boro from Sunday onwards.

It’s going to take time and the club’s supporters will hope it’ll be worth the wait.

Thoughts? Let us know!