Chris Wilder makes Middlesbrough transfer promise

Since joining the club last season, Chris Wilder did a great job with Middlesbrough and took the club towards the sharp end of the table.

However, despite his sides’s best efforts, they were unable to break into the top six, missing out on the last day and now facing another season in the Championship.

It’s no secret that Boro are a side targeting promotion next season, although with only four confirmed signings so far in Darragh Lenihan, Ryan Giles, Liam Roberts and Zack Steffen, it seems as though the recruitment at the Riverside has been somewhat slow up to this point.

With only two weeks to go until the 2022/23 season gets underway, it seems as though the club may need to step up their business at this point.

However, Wilder is well aware that his side’s summer business is far from done and the boss is confident of recruiting new heads in time for the new season, as he told The Northern Echo: “Everybody at the club understands that [they have got to add players] and I’m confident that we will do over the next week or next ten days because we have to and the season starts in two weeks time.

“We will do and we’ll have better players through the door at the club and that will make us stronger.”

The Verdict:

There’s no doubting that the players Chris Wilder has signed so far this summer are good additions who will, no doubt, make the side look stronger going into next season.

However, the worry has just been about the lack of new faces, especially as Boro could really use some reinforcements up front.

The approach to summer transfer window has been interesting as Middlesbrough have played the waiting game, but with the season now very close you can imagine the market will only get tighter from this point.

It seems as though work is being done behind the scenes, which is positive news, but fans will be hoping the new additions arrive sooner rather than later, giving them time to settle in ahead of the new season.