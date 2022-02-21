Chris Wilder makes Middlesbrough transfer claim

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has claimed to The Northern Echo that he needs at least another two to three transfer windows in order to get his squad up to scratch at the Riverside Stadium.

The former Sheffield United manager took over the North East side when they were in 15th place and have now taken them to within touching distance of the play-off places in the Sky Bet Championship.

Several new signings came through the entrance door during the January transfer window last month but there is still a feeling amongst the staff that the team isn’t yet as good as it can/needs to be for what they want to achieve in the long run.

Now Wilder has made the following claim as he continues to look at ways in which he can take his side to the next level moving forwards:

“There will be players that stay on the journey and there will be players that will drop away from it. That will only happen through two or three windows to get it to where I really want it to look.”

Riley McGree was the headline permanent arrival last month, whilst the likes of Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion strikers Folarin Balogun and Aaron Connolly arrived on loan for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile Lewis Wing, Marcus Browne, Hayden Coulson, Uche Ikpeazu, Dejan Stojanovic and Onel Hernandez all left the club for pastures new.

The Verdict

It will certainly be interesting to see what business the club conducts over the summer, with it sure to all come down to what division they find themselves in after the current season finishes.

They are still very much in the race for a top six finish and could well be toasting a promotion to the Premier League, which could obviously change things on the transfer front.

Holding onto their best players will also be key if they are to get back to the big time and hit the heights that they did some years ago on the European stage.

Make no mistake about it, this is an important stage in the club’s recent history.