Chris Wilder makes Middlesbrough transfer admission after January failure

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has admitted he would like to bring in a left-footed centre-back to bolster his options during the next transfer window, speaking after yesterday’s 0-0 draw at Millwall to Teesside Live.



These comments come after a much-improved defensive display at The Den following their 4-1 capitulation against fellow promotion hopefuls Sheffield United, who were dominant at Bramall Lane in midweek and punished some poor Boro defending.

They were missing Anfernee Dijksteel who has been a solid figure in the centre under the stewardship of Wilder, despite operating as more of a full-back during earlier stages of his career which has been highlighted by some of his runs forward against Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month.

Dijksteel, Lee Peltier and Paddy McNair’s versatility, Sol Bamba, Grant Hall and Dael Fry means Boro’s boss currently has a respectable number of options in central defence after implementing his 3-5-2 system at the Riverside Stadium.

However, it was reported back in January that they were targeting a move for Rangers centre-back Jack Simpson, though a deal between the two clubs failed to materialise as the ex-AFC Bournemouth man remained at Ibrox.

Simpson’s ability with his left foot was previously lauded by former boss Eddie Howe at the Vitality Stadium – and Wilder has admitted he wants to put a left-footed central defender near the top of his transfer agenda when the summer comes along.

He said: “In an ideal world, I’d like the balance of a left-footer on the left of a three.

“We tried to do that in January, and obviously didn’t really have anybody in the building to play that way.

“It’s an area that we’ll get right in the summer, and have that balance.

“Paddy’s a team player. Wherever he plays, he’ll give his best, and to be fair, he’s not been too bad for the time I’ve been here.”

The Verdict:

McNair has been a solid figure for Boro since Wilder’s arrival, so it will be interesting to see where he would fit in if Wilder was to bring in another centre-back.

He may be a decent option to have in midfield which gives his manager the option to play him there – but is he going to get in over the likes of Matt Crooks, captain Jonny Howson or Marcus Tavernier at this stage?

Perhaps so, but he would probably suit being the deepest option in midfield and that may spell trouble for Howson, who may be willing to play more from the bench next season with the midfielder turning 34 in May.

Dijksteel has shown how big a miss he has been in his absence so it would be a surprise to see him taken out of the starting lineup, especially after providing an effective defensive shield behind Isaiah Jones who has been given the license to get forward because of the Dutchman’s solidity.

And having Fry in the starting lineup is a no-brainer, so he won’t be dropping out of the starting 11 anytime soon. The second-tier side will have to bear in mind possible departures though.