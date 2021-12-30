Chris Wilder makes Middlesbrough player decision ahead of January transfer window

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has decided to recall youngster Sol Brynn from his loan spell with Queen of the South.

The 21-year-old stopper is highly-rated at Boro but he has had to go out to get minutes, with his spell with the Scottish Championship side one that has worked out well.

Brynn was recently named as the club’s player of the month and he has managed to keep seven clean sheets in the campaign so far.

Such form has prompted Wilder to bring the keeper back, with the club announcing that decision on their official site this afternoon.

It remains to be seen whether Brynn will be involved in the first-team, although it does seem unlikely given how well Boro are playing under the new boss, as they continued their excellent form with a win at Blackpool last night.

That meant Boro have now won five of their last six games, drawing the other, with current number one Joe Lumley conceding his first goal in four games at Bloomfield Road. Luke Daniels is the backup to the former QPR stopper at the moment.

Have each of these 24 ex-Middlesbrough academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 Chris Brunt Yes No

The verdict

It will be interesting to see what happens with Brynn, but it makes sense for Wilder to recall him so he can have a closer look at the stopper, even if it’s only for a few weeks.

As well as that, it’s a good opportunity for the youngster, who will see this as his chance to show the new boss what he can do.

This could be the start of what is a big month ahead for Boro as they look to add to the squad to help Wilder as he looks to take the team back to the Premier League.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.