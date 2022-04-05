Chris Wilder makes Middlesbrough admission over January transfer decision

Chris Wilder has revealed he feels vindicated for not having sent Josh Coburn out on loan.

The Middlesbrough forward received offers for a move in January, but Wilder opted to keep Coburn at the club instead.

This was despite the arrivals of Aaron Connolly and Folarin Balogun on loan that same month.

Wilder has been pleased with Cobrun’s development as a player in recent weeks and is glad to see him contributing goals to the team.

Coburn bagged his fourth league goal of the season as a substitute in Boro’s 4-0 win over Peterborough United last Saturday.

The 19-year old will be back in the matchday squad again as Wilder’s men prepare to face league leaders Fulham on Wednesday night.

Wilder praised the forward’s performances for the side and is enjoying seeing him develop with the club instead of away on loan.

“He’s been brilliant,” said Wilder, via the Northern Echo.

“I really like him, I really like his attitude and he’s a great boy to work with. He’s a great one to have in the bag for the future, but he’s producing for us right now as well.

“This is what we talked about where he quite easily could have gone out on loan in January.

“It was a balancing act where we could have sent him out on loan but we saw value in him training here with good players like Sol Bamba, and getting booted by him and getting booted by Lee Peltier and Dael Fry.

“He’s having to play against some really good players, as well as play with some really good players. I think that’s all part of his development.”

Coburn has started two Championship games so far this season, but has made a further 10 appearances from the bench.

His goals have helped Middlesbrough to fifth in the table, and he even scored the winner in the FA Cup victory over Tottenham Hotspur last month.

The Verdict

There are no guarantees that any loan move would have worked out for Coburn, but it was still a risk keeping him at the Riverside.

But it is a risk that has paid off quite handsomely for Wilder.

The winner against Spurs alone must have made the decision entirely worth it in his eyes.

However, his overall development has been clear to see and Wilder rightly is vindicated for making a tough decision, as a loan move must have been tempting for Coburn.