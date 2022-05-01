Chris Wilder makes Middlesbrough admission as they battle for play-off spot

Chris Wilder has admitted he would’ve taken Middlesbrough going into the final day with the chance of a play-off spot when he took over.

The former Sheffield United chief succeeded Neil Warnock as Boro chief earlier in the campaign when the side were underachieving, with his appointment transforming the team.

And, whilst they’ve stuttered at times in recent weeks, Boro are still in the hunt for a top six finish, as they know a victory on the final day at Preston will be enough if the Blades lose to Fulham, and a draw could take it to goal difference.

So, even though they will be reliant on the Cottagers getting at least a point, Wilder told Teesside Live that he is pleased to be in this position.

“We’ve got to win. We take it the 46th game of the season which, when we walked in we’d have taken that 100%. There are a thousand things you can chuck into the mix but the only thing you can control is your own performance.

“I think the biggest thing is that we are going into the 46th game of the season and our season is still alive. Paul (Heckingbottom) has taken over when Sheff United were in that position and he’s done a fabulous job there with a really good group of players.”

Have each of these 24 ex-Middlesbrough academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 Chris Brunt Yes No

The verdict

You can’t really argue with Wilder here, as you do forget that the team were struggling when he came in and he immediately brought a positivity to the club.

Of course, some results in the past month have been frustrating but Wilder has still done a fine job when you consider he hasn’t had a summer transfer window or pre-season to work with the group.

Now, it’s all about trying to get a result next week but even if they don’t make the top six, the future for Boro under Wilder looks bright.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.