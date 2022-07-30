Chris Wilder makes Marcus Forss claim as Middlesbrough prepare for West Brom opener

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has confirmed that new signing Marcus Forss will be in the matchday squad for his side’s opening day clash with West Brom.

Forss only joined Middlesbrough earlier this week, completing a move from Brentford for an undisclosed fee, with the striker signing a four-year contract at the Riverside Stadium.

But despite having little time to settle in to his new surroundings, it seems Forss may not have to wait long for his first appearance for the club.

Speaking about whether Forss will be involved when ‘Boro host West Brom on Saturday evening, Wilder told The Northern Echo: “He will be involved. He’s been doing his work at his old club but for him to come in on a Thursday morning and to chuck him straight in is a difficult one but he will be involved in the 18.”

Although he showed plenty of promise as an understudy to Ivan Toney at Brentford, Forss struggled during a loan spell with Hull late last season, scoring just once in 11 games for the Tigers.

But despite that, it seems Wilder is still expecting big things from the striker in the many years there are to come on his Middlesbrough contract.

Discussing what he expects from the Finnish international, the ‘Boro boss added: “Marcus is a boy we’ve known for a long time. A lot of the talk has been about loans or whether we would purchase and develop our own. The numbers we have been quoted have been quite staggering at times.

“We can develop him, he’s got an attitude to improve and learn, and he fits the criteria we want from a centre forward.

“I believe he can finish. He wants to get into the positions we want him to get into, he wants to press and he wants to run – all things we look at. He’s a young kid.

“Is he going to come in and score 20-25 goals straight off? I’d be absolutely delighted if he does but let’s not put too much pressure on him. He’s here for the long-term and he’s one of our own.

“Hopefully he builds into one of those strikers so when somebody comes asking for one of ours, I can quote them a ridiculous price like I have been quoted for people I don’t believe are worth it.”

Forss is one of six first-team signings to have joined ‘Boro this summer, with Darragh Lenihan, Tommy Smith, Zack Steffen, Liam Roberts and Ryan Giles also making moves to The Riverside Stadium.

The Verdict

While it may be tough to throw Forss into the starting XI so soon, you can understand Wilder’s desire to have him involved on Saturday.

Middlesbrough remain short on firepower for the time being, so they may well have to turn to their new addition up-top, if they are to have a chance of making a strong start to the campaign.

Indeed, Forss has previously shown he has the ability to make a big impact at this level, and there comments from Wilder surely ought to boost his confidence after that frustrating spell with Hull.

It could be argued that Forss needs a run as a first choice centre forward, something he has never really enjoyed before, to fully show what he is capable of, meaning this could be a big opportunity for him in his career.