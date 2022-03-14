Chris Wilder makes honest Middlesbrough admission ahead of Birmingham City clash

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has admitted that his players are suffering from their hectic fixture list as they prepare to take on Birmingham City tomorrow.

The Championship is always a relentless league, with clubs often playing midweek, whilst Boro are still in the FA Cup, meaning they played ten games since the start of February.

And, speaking to the Northern Echo ahead of another quick turnaround before the trip to the West Midlands, Wilder didn’t hide the fact this has been a tough period for the squad.

“Every coaching staff and management is saying the same thing at this present time. It’s a tired league. A lot of boys are feeling it but no excuses. It’s a state of mind and a mentality we’ve got to get through.

“We’re got to get through another game before the international break. Obviously we’ve got a Saturday coming up (against Chelsea) which will take care of itself.”

A goalless draw at Millwall last time out means the Teesside outfit have won just one in four, although they sit just one point away from the play-off places.

12 of these 25 Middlesbrough facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 The club were founded in 1886 True False

The verdict

This is an honest message from Wilder but as he points out, the rest of the league are in a similar position with the games coming thick and fast.

As well as that, he does have a big squad to work with, so he is capable of making changes and freshening it up if he wants.

Whether he decides to do that against Blues remains to be seen, but you can be sure that Wilder won’t be allowing the players to use tiredness as an excuse if they don’t get back to winning ways.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.