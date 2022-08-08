Chris Wilder makes honest Middlesbrough admission ahead of Barnsley cup tie

Chris Wilder has admitted that this midweek cup clash against Barnsley may be an opportunity for him to protect some of his Middlesbrough players.

Boro will host the Tykes in the opening round of the League Cup, which the 54-year old has claimed won’t be a priority fixture for the club.

The former Sheffield United manager believes that he will be judged on his results in the Championship, which have been underwhelming so far this season.

The club have earned just one point from their opening two league games, drawing with West Brom before suffering a 3-2 defeat to West Brom.

Wilder has claimed this weekend’s clash against his former team will pose a greater significance to his side’s campaign and so will be the squad’s focus instead of the visit of Barnsley.

That has seen the Boro manager claim Wednesday night’s game may be an opportunity for some of the more fringe players to impress.

“We look to Wednesday as an opportunity to get that first win of the season,” said Wilder, via Teesside Live.

“I don’t think we’re a million miles off – first half last week and second half this week.

“But, you’ve got to say, we’ve got one point out of six and we can’t hide away from that. We understand that the league is where we’re going to be judged, ultimately.

“So Wednesday is an opportunity to get some minutes into players, but also it is an opportunity to protect some of them, because I think we all realise the next one [Sheffield United] is quite a big one as well.”

Boro were 3-0 down against QPR before attempting a spirited second half comeback to bring the game back to 3-2.

But the team ran out of steam after the hour mark and were unable to pile the pressure on to find an equaliser.

To compound their misery, Darragh Lenihan was dismissed in stoppage time and so will be suspended for Wednesday night’s game.

The Verdict

Boro enjoyed a successful FA Cup run last season, reaching the quarter final stages with wins over Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur on the way.

But gaining promotion to the Premier League will be the aim for the season ahead, which will leave fixtures such as Wednesday’s tie left on the back burner.

A result against promotion rivals Sheffield United on Saturday will be a far more important game for their season so should be the focus.

It is clear that Wilder still needs one or two more additions to have a competitive squad this year, so getting some moves over the line this week could be key to the team’s preparations.