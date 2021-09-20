Chris Wilder makes honest admission over mistakes during Sheffield United tenure

Former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has admitted that there were some things that he got wrong towards the end of his tenure at Bramall Lane including relationships around the club and signings.

It was a difficult end to what had been a fantastic period at Sheffield United under Wilder last season. The Blades were routed to the bottom of the Premier League table for the majority of the campaign as they dropped back down to the Championship.

Wilder left Bramall Lane before Sheffield United’s relegation was confirmed with his relationship with the club’s hierarchy strained after a difficult period.

While the Blades also suffered from not getting more out of expensive signings such as Rhian Brewster, Sander Berge, Ollie McBurnie and others.

24 questions about some of Sheffield United’s best ever strikers – Can you get 100% correct?

1 of 24 Billy Sharp left Sheffield United for which club in 2005? Leeds Huddersfield Rushden and Diamonds Scunthorpe?

Speaking to The League of 72 YouTube channel, via the Sheffield Star, Wilder confessed that there were things that he got wrong around the club during his final few months in charge of the club.

Although he did add that he feels he made more good than bad decisions in his overall tenure.

He said: “There are a few situations I should have handled differently.

“I’m not going to come out and say [what it was] because it’s not the right time but inwardly yes, I have [thought about that].

“I’m not arrogant enough to think I got everything right. There are certain things that I didn’t get right, whether it’s the relationships, lines of communication, situations on the pitch, off the pitch, signings we made. Certain things that in hindsight I would have done a little bit different but you are on the eve of a battle, you are at the coalface and you have to make those decisions.

“I would like to think that for that football club I have made more right decisions than wrong decisions but certainly I look back and think I could and should have handled that situation a little bit better and I think that happens in everything.”

The verdict

It was sad for all concerned with Sheffield Untied to see the way that things unraveled at the end of Wilder’s time in charge of the Blades.

He had done such an amazing job in getting the club back from League One and taking them all the way to a ninth-place finish in the Premier League.

However, that all seemed to fall away in his final season in charge and in the end a change was needed to help the club move forwards again.

Wilder got some signings wrong towards the end of his tenure and money was spent on players that did not offer enough quality to the squad.

Having said that, it was never going to be easy for the Blades to go out and buy ready-made Premier League talents.

It was more the relationship with the club’s owners that was the undoing for Wilder at Bramall Lane you feel and he seems to admit there are some circumstances that he could have handled better in this interview.

However, it is probably best to reflect on the job that he did in the main at Bramall Lane and that was nothing short of excellent considering where they were when he took over as manager.