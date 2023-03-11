Chris Wilder makes honest admission on Middlesbrough departure

Watford boss Chris Wilder has revealed that it did “sting” to be sacked by former club Middlesbrough back in October, speaking about his previous managerial spell to the Watford Observer.

Appointed back in November 2021 to replace Neil Warnock, he made a good start to life at the Riverside and even managed to guide the Teesside club to victories over Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup.

However, a poor run of form towards the latter stages of the season meant they were consigned to seventh place at the end of the campaign, something that would have disappointed them considering they would have wanted to be in the play-offs.

Think you’re a hardcore Middlesbrough fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 Who was the club's league top scorer in 2021/22? Isaiah Jones Andraz Sporar Duncan Watmore Matt Crooks

It has been reported that a “pivotal” moment during Wilder’s tenure at the Riverside came in April when he refused to fully downplay his links to Burnley following the sacking of Sean Dyche, something that reportedly caused tension behind the scenes.

There were also thought to be disagreements between the 55-year-old and Boro owner Steve Gibson regarding recruitment in the summer – and the former’s time at the Riverside got even when when he made a slow start to this season

Winning just two of their opening 11 league games this term and sitting in the bottom three, Wilder was dismissed from his role in the early stages of October and he has gone on to say how that sacking hurt him.

He said: “I’ve won games for the majority of my career, wherever that’s been, and I want to win here [at Watford].

“It did sting having my contract terminated at Middlesbrough, but I also understand that the Premier League is where the gold is.

“Clubs want to get there, they need to get there. And financially it makes a huge difference.”

The Verdict:

Wilder can have no real complaints about his sacking because he didn’t get enough out of his players.

It didn’t look as though Boro and the 55-year-old were a good fit anyway, so it was probably best for all parties that he left the club, even though he enjoyed some real high points during his time at the Riverside.

There are a couple of arguments he could make. Firstly, he could argue that he wasn’t given enough time at the start of the season, but things didn’t look great on the pitch and they were performing well under expectations.

Secondly, he could say that the club failed to replace Marcus Tavernier adequately and there were no excuses not to considering the amount of money they generated from his and Djed Spence’s sales.

However, he still had a strong squad and enough attacking assets for his team to be a force in the final third including wing-backs Ryan Giles and Isaiah Jones.

With that in mind, he can’t feel as though he should have been given more time, especially with many other EFL managers being sacked after a short period.