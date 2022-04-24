Chris Wilder makes defiant play-off claim after Middlesbrough’s draw with Swansea

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has insisted that he still believes his side can secure a place in the play-offs.

Boro lost further ground on Sheffield United yesterday as they were forced to settle for a point in their showdown with Swansea City.

Riley McGree gave Middlesbrough the lead at the Swansea.com Stadium before Michael Obafemi immediately levelled proceedings.

Boro missed a glorious opportunity to win this clash in the closing stages as Aaron Connolly’s effort hit the post.

As a result of Sheffield United’s 1-0 victory over Cardiff City, Wilder’s side are now five points adrift of the Yorkshire-based outfit, with three games of their regular season still to play.

Middlesbrough will be looking to close this particular gap on Wednesday when they host the Bluebirds at the Riverside Stadium.

Having failed to win any of their last five games, Boro will have to step up to the mark if they are to have a chance of sealing all three points in front of their supporters.

Following his side’s latest display in the Championship, Wilder shared his thoughts on the club’s play-off aspirations.

Asked by The Yorkshire Post about whether he still thinks his side can secure a top-six finish, the Middlesbrough boss said: “Yes, 100 per cent.

“I haven’t got a crystal ball, I don’t know what’s in front of us but there is no given result in this division.

“The teams above us have difficult games to play – as do we. We’re back at home on Wednesday night and it’s a season-defining game.”

Only die-hard Middlesbrough supporters will get at least 20/25 on this higher or lower quiz

1 of 25 Is the capacity of the Riverside Stadium higher or lower than 36,000 Higher Lower

The Verdict

Middlesbrough have suffered a dip in form at the worst possible time as they are now facing an uphill task to extend their season past the regular 46-game mark.

Boro’s main issue recently has been their inability to convert their chances as they have failed to score in four of their last five league fixtures.

Having opted to hand Josh Coburn and Duncan Watmore the opportunity to lead the line yesterday, it will be intriguing to see whether Wilder calls upon the services of this particular duo again on Wednesday.

Coburn has managed to find the back of the net on four occasions in the second-tier this season while Watmore has provided 10 direct goal contributions at this level during the current term.